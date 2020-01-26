VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. . For Mississippi Valley State, .

SWAC IMPROVEMENT: The Delta Devils have scored 72.2 points per game and allowed 81 points per game in conference play so far. Those are both moves in the right direction from the 62.1 points scored and 97.6 points given up per game to non-conference foes.MIGHTY MICHAEL: Michael Green has connected on 26.7 percent of the 90 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 16 over the last three games. He’s also converted 79.2 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 73: Mississippi Valley State is 0-17 when it allows at least 73 points and 2-0 when it holds opponents to less than 73.

STREAK SCORING: Prairie View has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 81.4 points while giving up 63.4.

FREQUENTLY FOULED: Prairie View has attempted the 30th-most free throws in the country at 22.6 per game. Mississippi Valley State has gotten to the line far less frequently and is averaging only 13.7 foul shots per game (ranked 290th).

