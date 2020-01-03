VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Gerard Andrus, Darius Williams, Lenell Henry, Chancellor Ellis and Devonte Patterson have combined to account for 67 percent of Prairie View’s scoring this season. For Alcorn State, Troymain Crosby, Corey Tillery, Deshaw Andrews, Maurice Howard and Kobe Wilson have collectively accounted for 66 percent of all Alcorn State scoring, including 70 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.TERRIFIC TROYMAIN: Crosby has connected on 41.7 percent of the 24 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 11 over the last five games. He’s also converted 82.1 percent of his free throws this season.

AD

AD

WINLESS WHEN: The Braves are 0-5 when they allow 72 or more points and 4-2 when they hold opponents to anything under 72 points. The Panthers are 0-8 when they score 76 points or fewer and 4-1 when they exceed 76.

FLOOR SPACING: Prairie View’s Ellis has attempted 78 3-pointers and connected on 41 percent of them, and is 8 for 25 over the last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Prairie View gets to the line more often than any other SWAC team. The Panthers have averaged 21.7 foul shots per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD