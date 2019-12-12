SUPER SENIORS: Prairie View has benefited heavily from its seniors. Gerard Andrus, Chancellor Ellis, Lenell Henry and Darius Williams have combined to account for 61 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 77 percent of all Panthers points over the team’s last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Eli Scott has been directly responsible for 51 percent of all Loyola Marymount field goals over the last three games. The junior forward has 22 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Panthers are 0-5 when they score 74 points or fewer and 3-1 when they exceed 74 points. The Lions are 0-5 when allowing 71 or more points and 4-0 when holding opponents below 71.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Prairie View’s Ellis has attempted 60 3-pointers and connected on 45 percent of them, and is 12 of 30 over his past five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Prairie View has attempted more free throws per game than any other SWAC team. The Panthers have averaged 23.3 free throws per game and 26.3 per game over their last three games.

