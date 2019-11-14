STEPPING UP: Texas’ Matt Coleman III has averaged 13.7 points, five rebounds and 4.3 assists while Courtney Ramey has put up 12 points and six rebounds. For the Panthers, Chance Ellis has averaged 16 points while Gerard Andrus has put up 10 points.EXCELLENT ELLIS: Ellis has connected on 54.2 percent of the 24 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 13 of 24 over the last three games. He’s also converted 100 percent of his foul shots this season.