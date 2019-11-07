DID YOU KNOW: Central Florida held its 14 non-conference opponents to an average of just 63.6 points per game last season. The Knights offense put up 76.1 points per matchup en route to an 11-3 record against non-AAC competition. Prairie View went 1-12 against non-conference teams last season.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.