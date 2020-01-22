SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Charleston Southern’s Phlandrous Fleming Jr. has averaged 15.3 points and 8.1 rebounds while Ty Jones has put up 8.4 points and 4.7 rebounds. For the Blue Hose, Cory Hightower has averaged 12.7 points and 5.9 rebounds while Chris Martin has put up 9.2 points and 4.5 rebounds.

BIG SOUTH IMPROVEMENT: The Buccaneers have scored 75.8 points per game against conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 58.1 per game they managed against non-conference competition.

CREATING OFFENSE: Fleming has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Charleston Southern field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 30 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Presbyterian is 0-10 when scoring fewer than 64 points and 8-1 when scoring at least 64.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Blue Hose have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Buccaneers. Charleston Southern has an assist on 47 of 87 field goals (54 percent) across its past three outings while Presbyterian has assists on 48 of 75 field goals (64 percent) during its past three games.

TIGHTENING UP: Charleston Southern’s offense has turned the ball over 14 times per game this season, but is averaging 10.7 turnovers over its last three games.

