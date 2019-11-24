LEADING THE CHARGE: Cory Hightower has averaged 12.7 points and 5.8 rebounds to lead the charge for the Blue Hose. Complementing Hightower is Chris Martin, who is putting up 7.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and four assists per game. The Great Danes have been led by Cameron Healy, who is averaging 17.3 points and 4.5 rebounds.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Hightower has directly created 46 percent of all Presbyterian field goals over the last three games. The freshman forward has 18 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Great Danes have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Blue Hose. Presbyterian has 48 assists on 72 field goals (66.7 percent) across its past three contests while Albany has assists on 59 of 86 field goals (68.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Albany has committed a turnover on just 17.8 percent of its possessions this season, which is the top rate among all America East teams. The Great Danes have turned the ball over only 12.7 times per game this season.

