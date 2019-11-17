BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: John Mooney has averaged a double-double (16.5 points and 12.5 rebounds) to lead the charge for the Fighting Irish. Complementing Mooney is T.J. Gibbs, who is accounting for 13 points per game. The Blue Hose have been led by Cory Hightower, who is averaging 11.7 points and five rebounds.CLUTCH CORY: Hightower has connected on 42.9 percent of the seven 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 7 over his last three games. He’s also converted 75 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Notre Dame has scored 81.7 points per game and allowed 57 over a three-game home winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: The Notre Dame offense has recorded a turnover on only 13.6 percent of its possessions, which is the 12th-lowest rate in the country. The Presbyterian defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.1 percent of all possessions (ranked 313th among Division I teams).

