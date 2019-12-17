WINLESS WHEN: Presbyterian is 0-8 this year when it scores 68 points or fewer and 2-0 when it scores at least 69.
FLOOR SPACING: Jacksonville’s Bryce Workman has attempted seven 3-pointers and has connected on zero percent of them.
DID YOU KNOW: Jacksonville has attempted the second-most free throws among all Atlantic Sun teams. The Dolphins have averaged 20.5 free throws per game and 26.3 per game over their last three games.
