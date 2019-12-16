BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The play-making Preston has put up 16.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 8.6 assists to lead the way for the Bobcats. Complementing Preston is Ben Vander Plas, who is accounting for 13.6 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. The Boilermakers are led by Proctor, who is averaging 13.3 points.

AD

KEY FACILITATOR: Preston has accounted for 53 percent of all Ohio field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 18 field goals and 33 assists in those games.

AD

STREAK STATS: Ohio has scored 87.5 points per game and allowed 59 over its four-game home winning streak.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bobcats have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Boilermakers. Ohio has 61 assists on 97 field goals (62.9 percent) over its previous three outings while Purdue has assists on 39 of 71 field goals (54.9 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: Purdue has held opposing teams to 56.3 points per game this season, the eighth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD