SUPER SENIORS: Northern Illinois’ German, Lacey James and Noah McCarty have collectively accounted for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 49 percent of all Huskies points over the last five games.

RAMP IT UP A NOTCH: The Bobcats have scored 72.3 points per game across seven conference games. That’s an improvement from the 68.5 per game they managed in non-conference play.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Preston has either made or assisted on 58 percent of all Ohio field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 24 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bobcats have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Huskies. Northern Illinois has an assist on 27 of 72 field goals (37.5 percent) over its previous three outings while Ohio has assists on 44 of 83 field goals (53 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Illinois is rated second among MAC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 31.9 percent. The Huskies have averaged 12.3 offensive boards per game and 14.4 per game over their last five games.

