E.J. Crawford scored21 points for the Gaels (0-2), Asante Gist, 13 and Tajuan Agee 12 points.
Ohio plays Villanova on the road on Saturday.
Iona matches up against Stetson next Friday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD