Montana held a 33-29 lead at the break before Texas Southern quickly tied the game at 36-36 to start the second half. Vazauez and Pridgett hit back-to-back jumpers to start the Grizzlies on an 18-6 run to push their advantage to 54-42 with 11:22 remaining.

Yahuza Rasas had 13 points for the Tigers (1-5). John Walker III and Justin Hopkins added 12 points apiece.

Montana (2-4) takes on Coppin State at home on Friday. Texas Southern plays Lamar at home on Saturday.

