SUPER SENIORS: Coppin State has benefited heavily from its seniors. Clayton, Kamar McKnight, Andrew Robinson and Aaron Robinson have combined to account for 70 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 68 percent of all Eagles points over the team’s last five games.

AD

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Pridgett has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Montana field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 35 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

AD

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Coppin State’s McKnight has attempted 56 3-pointers and connected on 26.8 percent of them, and is 11 for 35 over the past five games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Grizzlies have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Eagles. Montana has an assist on 33 of 72 field goals (45.8 percent) across its past three games while Coppin State has assists on 36 of 83 field goals (43.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Coppin State is ranked first in Division I with an average of 78.4 possessions per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD