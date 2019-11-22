CHARLESTON, S.C. — Gaige Prim had 19 points and Josh Hall hit a pair of tie-breaking free throws with 48.7 seconds left as Missouri State held off Saint Joseph’s 71-69 at the Charleston Classic on Friday.

The Bears (3-3) had built a 12-point lead with eight minutes left, but the Hawks rallied to tie it at 69-all on Taylor Funk’s 3-pointer with 1:27 remaining. On the next possession, Keandre Cook’s long 3-pointer with the shot clock running out was off the mark and Hall grabbed it away and got fouled.