The Nevada transfer confidently made both for the game’s final points.
Saint Joseph’s (2-4) had two opportunities to tie or go ahead, but Daly’s runner in the lane went in and out and Rahmir Moore’s 3 in the final moments missed.
Daly led Saint Joseph’s with 25 points.
Missouri State will face either Towson or Buffalo for fifth place. Saint Joseph’s takes on the Towson-Buffalo loser for seventh.
