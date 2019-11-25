TEAM LEADERSHIP: Princeton’s Jaelin Llewellyn has averaged 16.8 points while Richmond Aririguzoh has put up 14 points and 7.5 rebounds. For the Sun Devils, Remy Martin has averaged 19.4 points and 2.8 steals while Rob Edwards has put up 14.2 points and 4.2 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Martin has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all Arizona State field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 35 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

AD

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Sun Devils have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Tigers. Princeton has an assist on 25 of 70 field goals (35.7 percent) over its previous three matchups while Arizona State has assists on 31 of 80 field goals (38.8 percent) during its past three games.

AD

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Arizona State defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 26.5 percent of all possessions, the 21st-best rate in the country. Princeton has a forced-turnover percentage of only 15.5 percent through four games (ranking the Tigers 333rd among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD