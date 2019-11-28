FLOOR SPACING: Princeton’s Langborg has attempted 24 3-pointers and connected on 25 percent of them, and is 4 for 19 over his last three games.
COLD SPELL: Princeton has lost its last three road games, scoring 64.3 points, while allowing 85 per game.
DID YOU KNOW: Bucknell is rated second among Patriot League teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 29.3 percent. The Bison have averaged 10.6 offensive boards per game and 11.8 per game over their last five games.
