BOTTOM LINE: Princeton looks to end its five-game losing streak as it battles Bucknell. Princeton is looking to break its current five-game losing streak. Bucknell lost 81-61 to Yale in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Jimmy Sotos has averaged 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and four assists to lead the charge for the Bison. Complementing Sotos is Bruce Moore, who is producing 11.6 points per game. The Tigers are led by Richmond Aririguzoh, who is averaging 14.4 points and six rebounds.JUMPING FOR JIMMY: Sotos has connected on 39.5 percent of the 43 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 21 over the last five games. He’s also made 92.9 percent of his foul shots this season.