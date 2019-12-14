Printy’s game winner followed a three-point play from Elijah Buchanan with 15 seconds to go which gave Manhattan a 58-56 lead.

The Broncos trailed 30-24 at intermission despite shooting 6 of 25 before the break and missing 11 of 21 foul shots. Western Michigan used a 17-4 run to start the second half and led 41-34 with 12:38 remaining. The Jaspers (4-5) responded with a 10-2 spurt and led by a point with 8½ minutes left.

Buchanan led Manhattan with 18 points. The Jaspers now have lost three of their last four.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD