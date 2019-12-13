BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook and Providence look to bounce back from losses. Stony Brook came up short in a 71-63 game at Hofstra on Tuesday. Providence lost 75-61 to Rhode Island last week.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Providence’s Alpha Diallo has averaged 13.2 points and 8.4 rebounds while David Duke has put up 12.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and four assists. For the Seawolves, Elijah Olaniyi has averaged 18.6 points and 5.5 rebounds while Andrew Garcia has put up 12.6 points and 6.5 rebounds.EFFICIENT ELIJAH: Olaniyi has connected on 41.9 percent of the 62 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 10 for 20 over his last three games. He’s also made 68.6 percent of his free throws this season.