PERFECT WHEN: Florida is a perfect 6-0 when it scores at least 66 points. The Gators are 0-3 when scoring any fewer than that.
ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Friars have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Gators. Florida has 24 assists on 73 field goals (32.9 percent) over its previous three contests while Providence has assists on 50 of 76 field goals (65.8 percent) during its past three games.
STIFLING DEFENSE: Providence has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 26 percent of all possessions, the highest rate among all Big East teams.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.