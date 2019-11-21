BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Providence’s Alpha Diallo has averaged 13.2 points and 9.6 rebounds while David Duke has put up 14.6 points, five rebounds and 5.2 assists. For the Quakers, AJ Brodeur has averaged 18.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists while Devon Goodman has put up 12.3 points and four rebounds.

KEY FACILITATOR: Brodeur has made or assisted on 42 percent of all Penn field goals over the last three games. The junior forward has accounted for 21 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Providence has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 85.8 points while giving up 52.5.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Friars have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Quakers. Providence has an assist on 52 of 76 field goals (68.4 percent) over its previous three contests while Penn has assists on 37 of 81 field goals (45.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Providence defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 29.3 percent of all possessions, the sixth-best rate among Division I teams. Penn has a forced-turnover percentage of only 16.5 percent through four games (ranking the Quakers 309th).

