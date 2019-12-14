After heading to the locker room at halftime with a 34-24 advantage, Providence managed to hang on for the victory despite being outscored 54-48 in the second half. The Seawolves’ 54 points in the second period were a season high for the team.

Elijah Olaniyi had 25 points and nine rebounds for the Seawolves (7-5). Miles Latimer added 13 points and Andrew Garcia had 12 points.

Providence takes on Florida on Tuesday. Stony Brook faces Virginia on the road on Wednesday.

