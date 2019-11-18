KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Hayes has had his hand in 44 percent of all Merrimack field goals over the last five games. Hayes has 18 field goals and 27 assists in those games.

AD

STREAK SCORING: Providence has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 83.3 points while giving up 51.3.

AD

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Friars have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Warriors. Providence has 49 assists on 74 field goals (66.2 percent) over its past three contests while Merrimack has assists on 32 of 58 field goals (55.2 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Providence has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 30.3 percent of all possessions this year, the eighth-highest rate among all Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD