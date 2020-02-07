SENIOR STUDS: Xavier’s Naji Marshall, Tyrique Jones and Quentin Goodin have combined to account for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 50 percent of all Musketeers points over the last five games.ACCURATE ALPHA: Alpha Diallo has connected on 26.7 percent of the 75 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 7 over the last three games. He’s also converted 56.4 percent of his free throws this season.

AD

WINLESS WHEN: Providence is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 61 points and 13-5 when scoring at least 61.

AD

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Musketeers are 13-0 when holding opponents to 40 percent or worse from the field, and 2-8 when opponents shoot better than that. The Friars are 5-0 when the team blocks at least five shots and 8-10 when they fall short of that total.

DID YOU KNOW: Providence is rated first among Big East teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 34.1 percent. The Friars have averaged 13.7 offensive boards per game and 14.8 per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com