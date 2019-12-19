KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Baldwin has made or assisted on 45 percent of all Butler field goals over the last five games. Baldwin has accounted for 35 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Purdue is a perfect 5-0 when it scores at least 69 points. The Boilermakers are 2-4 when scoring any fewer than that.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bulldogs have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Boilermakers. Purdue has 40 assists on 72 field goals (55.6 percent) across its past three outings while Butler has assists on 41 of 65 field goals (63.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Butler defense has allowed only 54.5 points per game to opponents, which is the fourth-lowest figure in the country. The Purdue offense has produced just 67.7 points through 11 games (ranked 211th among Division I teams).

