LEADING THE WAY: Maryland’s Anthony Cowan Jr. has averaged 16.2 points and four assists while Jalen Smith has put up 13.6 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.1 blocks. For the Boilermakers, Trevion Williams has averaged 11.4 points and 7.8 rebounds while Eric Hunter Jr. has put up 10.8 points.ACCURATE ANTHONY: Cowan has connected on 34.7 percent of the 98 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 19 over the last three games. He’s also made 76.1 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Terrapins are 11-0 when they score at least 72 points and 2-4 when they fall shy of that total. The Boilermakers are 5-0 when turning the ball over eight times or fewer and 5-7 when the team exceeds that total.

STREAK SCORING: Maryland has won its last 10 home games, scoring an average of 76.5 points while giving up 58.7.

DID YOU KNOW: The Maryland defense has allowed only 61.4 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Terrapins 26th among Division I teams. The Purdue offense has averaged 68.9 points through 17 games (ranked 211th, nationally).

