DID YOU KNOW: Purdue held its 15 non-conference opponents to an average of just 69.3 points per game last year. The Boilermakers offense scored 81.5 points per contest on their way to a 10-5 record against non-Big Ten competition. Green Bay went 8-8 against non-conference programs in 2018-19.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.