AD

SPREAD IT AROUND: Wisconsin is 5-0 when at least four of its players score in double-figures and 7-7 when the team falls shy of that mark. Purdue is 7-0 when four or more players score double-digit points and 3-9 on the year, otherwise.

AD

PERFECT WHEN: The Boilermakers are 7-0 when at least four of their players score 10 or more points and 3-9 when any fewer than that achieve double-figures. The Badgers are 5-0 when at least four of their players score in double-figures and 7-7 on the year otherwise.

DID YOU KNOW: The Wisconsin defense has allowed only 60.6 points per game to opponents, which is the 17th-lowest figure in the country. The Purdue offense has averaged just 67.6 points through 19 games (ranked 233rd among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com