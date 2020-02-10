TEAM LEADERSHIP: Lamar Stevens is averaging 17.6 points and seven rebounds to lead the charge for the Nittany Lions. Myreon Jones is also a primary contributor, accounting for 13.5 points per game. The Boilermakers have been led by Trevion Williams, who is averaging 11 points and 7.3 rebounds.LIKEABLE LAMAR: Stevens has connected on 27.3 percent of the 66 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 9 over the last three games. He’s also made 71.9 percent of his free throws this season.

FLOOR SPACING: Penn State’s Myles Dread has attempted 139 3-pointers and connected on 30.2 percent of them, and is 8 for 22 over the last three games.

STREAK STATS: Penn State has won its last three road games, scoring 74.3 points, while allowing 65.7 per game.

STINGY DEFENSE: Purdue has held opposing teams to 60.8 points per game this year, the 10th-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

