TEAM LEADERS: Trevion Williams is averaging 11.2 points and 7.7 rebounds to lead the way for the Boilermakers. Eric Hunter Jr. is also a key contributor, accounting for 10 points per game. The Wildcats have been led by Miller Kopp, who is averaging 13.3 points.MIGHTY MILLER: Kopp has connected on 38.7 percent of the 106 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 21 over the last three games. He’s also converted 86 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 66: Northwestern is 0-13 this year when it allows 66 points or more and 6-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 66.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Purdue’s Sasha Stefanovic has attempted 113 3-pointers and connected on 38.1 percent of them, and is 5 for 25 over his last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Purdue defense has allowed only 60.5 points per game to opponents, which is the 13th-best mark in the country. The Northwestern offense has produced just 65.5 points through 20 games (ranked 277th among Division I teams).

