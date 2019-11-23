STEPPING UP: Quinnipiac’s Rich Kelly has averaged 14 points and four rebounds while Kevin Marfo has put up 8.7 points and 13 rebounds. For the Blue Hose, Cory Hightower has averaged 12 points and five rebounds while Ben Drake has put up 10.2 points and 6.6 rebounds.CLUTCH CORY: Hightower has connected on 26.7 percent of the 15 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 15 over his last five games. He’s also converted 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.