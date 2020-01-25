DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Bobcats have given up only 64.6 points per game across seven conference games, an improvement from the 72.2 per game they gave up over 10 non-conference games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Pickett has either made or assisted on 51 percent of all Siena field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 17 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 71: Quinnipiac is 0-5 when it allows at least 71 points and 10-2 when it holds opponents to less than 71.

PERFECT WHEN: Quinnipiac is a perfect 8-0 when the team makes 11 or more 3-pointers. The Bobcats are 2-7 when the team hits fewer than 11 threes.

DID YOU KNOW: Quinnipiac as a collective unit has made 10.4 3-pointers per game this season, which is ninth-most among Division I teams.

