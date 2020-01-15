LEADING THE WAY: Rich Kelly is averaging 18.1 points and 4.1 assists to lead the way for the Bobcats. Kevin Marfo is also a primary contributor, maintaining an average of 9.7 points and 13.9 rebounds per game. The Jaspers have been led by Pauly Paulicap, who is averaging 9.2 points and 5.9 rebounds.

RAMPING IT UP A NOTCH: The Jaspers have scored 69.8 points per game across four conference games, an improvement from the 60.2 per game they managed against non-conference foes.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Kelly has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all Quinnipiac field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 16 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Jaspers are 5-0 when they score at least 67 points and 2-6 when they fall shy of that total. The Bobcats are 7-0 when they make 11 or more 3-pointers and 2-5 when the team hits fewer than 11 from long range.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bobcats have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Jaspers. Manhattan has 46 assists on 76 field goals (60.5 percent) over its past three outings while Quinnipiac has assists on 46 of 70 field goals (65.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Quinnipiac as a team has made 10.7 3-pointers per game this season, which is third-most among Division I teams. The Bobcats have averaged 11.8 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

