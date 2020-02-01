TEAM LEADERSHIP: Marcus Hammond has averaged 13.1 points to lead the way for the Purple Eagles. James Towns is also a key contributor, putting up 11.6 points per game. The Bobcats are led by Rich Kelly, who is averaging 17.2 points and 4.5 assists.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Purple Eagles have allowed just 68.3 points per game to conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 79.5 per game they allowed to non-conference opponents.

AD

CREATING OFFENSE: Kelly has made or assisted on 45 percent of all Quinnipiac field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 22 field goals and 28 assists in those games.

AD

WINLESS WHEN: Niagara is 0-9 this year when it scores 64 points or fewer and 6-5 when it scores at least 65.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bobcats have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Purple Eagles. Niagara has an assist on 27 of 61 field goals (44.3 percent) over its past three contests while Quinnipiac has assists on 49 of 82 field goals (59.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Niagara offense has recorded a turnover on only 16.3 percent of its possessions, which is the 20th-best rate in the country. The Quinnipiac defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 14.2 percent of all possessions (ranked 350th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com