Vilgot Larsson and Nedeljko Prijovic each scored 15 points, Andrew Fleming 13 and Sergio El Darwich 10 for Maine (3-8). The Black Bears now have lost five of their last six.

Fleming’s jump shot with 15:11 before halftime made it 6-5 in Maine’s favor and marked the Black Bears’ only lead. Quinnipiac outscored Maine 24-4 over the next 8½ minutes. Prijovic’s jumper with 16:35 left in the game brought Maine within 38-35 but it never got closer.

_____

For more AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD