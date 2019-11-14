DID YOU KNOW: Miami limited its 12 non-conference opponents to an average of just 67.6 points per game last year. The Hurricanes offense scored 77.6 points per contest en route to an 8-4 record against competition outside the Atlantic Coast Conference. Quinnipiac went 5-7 against non-conference programs last season.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.