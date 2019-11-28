SENIOR STUDS: Central Michigan has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Morgan, Kevin McKay, Rob Montgomery and David DiLeo have collectively accounted for 59 percent of all Chippewas points this season, though that figure has dropped to 44 percent over the last five games.DOMINANT DARIUS: Quisenberry has connected on 25.9 percent of the 27 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 16 over his last five games. He’s also made 67.5 percent of his free throws this season.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Central Michigan is a perfect 5-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 0-2 when fewer than four Chippewas players score in double-figures.

STREAK STATS: Central Michigan has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 108.2 points while giving up 67.

DID YOU KNOW: Central Michigan is ranked first among all Division I teams with an average of 96.1 points per game.

