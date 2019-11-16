Austin Peay, which led 36-34 at the break, held its last lead after Antwuan Butler drained a 3 for a 59-57 advantage with 5:27 remaining. That was Austin Peay’s last field goal of the night as the Governors were outscored 15-6 in the final five minutes. They did close to 66-63 at the 1:10 mark after Reginald Gee made two free throws. Tulsa’s Lawson Korita answered with a jumper and Rachel added two free throws for a 70-63 lead with :31 remaining.