Tulsa had a 10-0 run in the closing minutes to seal the victory. The Lions were leading 59-57 with under 5:00 remaining when Tulsa’s Jeriah Horne completed a three-point play to take a 60-59 lead with 4:24 left. Southeastern Louisiana did not score again until Von Julien hit a 3-pointer to close to 67-62 with 1:47 remaining.