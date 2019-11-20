Tyron Brewer had 17 points for the Lions (2-3). Pape Diop added 13 points. Brandon Gonzalez had 10 points.
Tulsa takes on South Carolina State at home next Wednesday. Southeastern Louisiana takes on Austin Peay on the road on Saturday.
