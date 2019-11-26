Max Mahoney had 16 points for the Terriers (3-4). Alex Vilarino added 11 points.
Northern Colorado will face Gardner-Webb for the Mayan Division title on Wednesday. The Terriers will play UT Martin in the consolation game.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.