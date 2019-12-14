Greg Milton III hit a 3 with just under nine minutes to play in the first half to pull Wyoming even at 22-22, but Kur Jockuch’s jumper put the Bears in front for good and they pulled away to lead 40-34 at intermission.
Bodie Hume had 11 points and Trent Harris and Kai Edwards had 12 and 11 points, respectively, off the Northern Colorado (5-4) bench.
Hunter Maldonado scored 17 points to lead Wyoming (3-8).
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.