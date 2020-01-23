PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Allen, Quinton Forrest and Marquell Fraser have collectively scored 44 percent of Idaho’s points this season and 57 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Northern Colorado, Radebaugh, Kai Edwards and Trent Harris have collectively scored 45 percent of the team’s points this season, including 60 percent of all Bears points over their last five.

BIG SKY IMPROVEMENT: The Vandals have scored 67.7 points per game against conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 61.9 per game they managed in non-conference play.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Radebaugh has made or assisted on 49 percent of all Northern Colorado field goals over the last three games. Radebaugh has accounted for 18 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Idaho is 0-8 this year when it scores 65 points or fewer and 5-4 when it scores at least 66.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Northern Colorado is a perfect 8-0 when it scores at least 74 points. The Bears are 3-6 when scoring any fewer than 74.

DID YOU KNOW: The Northern Colorado offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.9 percent of its possessions, which is the 17th-lowest rate in the nation. The Idaho defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.6 percent of all possessions (ranked 299th among Division I teams).

