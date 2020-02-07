AD

BIG SOUTH IMPROVEMENT: The Panthers have scored 66.7 points per game and allowed 72.9 points per game against Big South opponents. Those figures both represent moves in the right direction from the 66.6 points scored and 80.1 points allowed per game to non-conference opponents.

AD

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Carlik Jones has either made or assisted on 59 percent of all Radford field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 28 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Radford is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 61 points and 13-4 when scoring at least 61.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Radford is a perfect 6-0 when it scores at least 75 points. The Highlanders are 7-9 when scoring any fewer than 75.

AD

DID YOU KNOW: High Point is ranked second among Big South teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 34.1 percent. The Panthers have averaged 12 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com