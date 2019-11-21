KEY FACILITATOR: Jones has either made or assisted on 50 percent of all Radford field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 22 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Bradley has scored 74.7 points per game and allowed 56.3 over a three-game home winning streak.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Braves have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Highlanders. Bradley has an assist on 49 of 78 field goals (62.8 percent) across its previous three games while Radford has assists on 50 of 86 field goals (58.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Bradley has committed a turnover on just 14.9 percent of its possessions this season, which is the top rate among all MVC teams. The Braves have turned the ball over only 10.3 times per game this season.

