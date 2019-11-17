USC’s size advantage proved too much for the Wolf Pack and its senior-laden backcourt. The Trojans (4-0) outrebounded Nevada 42-37 and outscored the Wolf Pack 42-10 in the paint.

Rakocevic, a 6-foot-11 senior, made 10 of 15 from the field. Onyeka Okongwu grabbed 11 rebounds and Ethan Anderson had eight assists.

Nevada (2-2) hit 11 of 36 (30.6%) from 3-point range and shot 32.8% (20 of 61) overall.

AD

Nevada guard Jazz Johnson scored 26 points, one shy of his career high, on 8-of-18 shooting, including 6 of 14 from beyond the arc. Lindsey Drew added 12 points.

AD

The game saw eight lead changes in the first half and USC took a 40-35 lead into the break.

BIG PICTURE

USC: The Trojans stayed undefeated in their biggest test of the season so far, winning in front of 9,833 fans in Reno with three freshmen playing their first collegiate road games.

NEVADA: The Wolf Pack lost their second home game this season. Nevada was undefeated at home (15-0) last season.

UP NEXT

USC: Returns to Galen Center for a two-game home stand against Pepperdine on Tuesday and Temple on Friday.

NEVADA: After playing its first four games at home, the Wolf Pack hits the road: at Davidson on Tuesday followed by three games in the Paradise Jam tournament in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD