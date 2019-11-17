FAYATTEVILLE, Ark. — Amber Ramirez hit six 3-points and scored 26 points, Chelsea Dungee added 19 points and No. 23 Arkansas rolled to an 88-58 win over Stony Brook on Sunday.

Ramirez had half of her 3-pointers in a string when the Razorbacks scored on eight straight possessions, including six straight behind the arc. Ramirez hit two 3-pointers to put Arkansas up 36-25 and after the Seawolves hit a 3, Ramirez, Makayla Daniels, Ramirez and Dungee knocked down triples in a 15-0 run that made it 51-28 just before halftime.