TEAM LEADERS: Seniors Jon Teske and Zavier Simpson have led the Wolverines. Teske has averaged 14.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and two blocks while Simpson has put up 11.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game. The Spartans have been anchored by Xavier Tillman and Cassius Winston, who have combined to score 30.1 points per contest.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Simpson has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Michigan field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for nine field goals and 30 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Michigan State has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 87.3 points while giving up 57.8.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Spartans have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Wolverines. Michigan State has 75 assists on 90 field goals (83.3 percent) across its past three contests while Michigan has assists on 47 of 89 field goals (52.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Michigan State has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 35.3 percent this year. That rate is the 30th-highest in Division 1. The offensive rebound percentage for Michigan stands at just 26.1 percent (ranked 252nd).

