FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Arizona’s Zeke Nnaji, Nico Mannion and Josh Green have combined to account for 51 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 49 percent of all Wildcats points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Mannion has been directly responsible for 45 percent of all Arizona field goals over the last five games. The freshman guard has 27 field goals and 38 assists in those games.

AD

STREAK SCORING: Arizona has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 89.3 points while giving up 56.1.

AD

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Wildcats have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bulldogs. Arizona has an assist on 46 of 77 field goals (59.7 percent) across its past three outings while Gonzaga has assists on 49 of 101 field goals (48.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Both Gonzaga and Arizona are ranked at the top of college basketball in terms of scoring. The Bulldogs are ranked fourth in Division I with 85.9 points per game while the Wildcats are seventh with 85.5 per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD