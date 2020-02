BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Michigan State’s Xavier Tillman has averaged 13.5 points, 10.1 rebounds and two blocks while Cassius Winston has put up 17.4 points and 5.5 assists. For the Nittany Lions, Lamar Stevens has averaged 16.5 points and seven rebounds while Myreon Jones has put up 13.8 points.

AD

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Winston has accounted for 44 percent of all Michigan State field goals over the last three games. Winston has 22 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

AD

WINLESS WHEN: Michigan State is 0-5 this year when it scores 66 points or fewer and 16-1 when it scores at least 67.

STREAK SCORING: Michigan State has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 82 points while giving up 57.9.

STOUT STATE: Michigan State has held opposing teams to 37.4 percent shooting from the field this year, the lowest percentage among all Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com