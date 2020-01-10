STEPPING UP: The Red Raiders have been led by Jahmi’us Ramsey and Chris Clarke. Ramsey has averaged 13.6 points and 4.1 rebounds while Clarke has recorded 6.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game. The Mountaineers have been anchored by Oscar Tshiebwe and Derek Culver. Tshiebwe has averaged 12.2 points and 9.3 rebounds while Culver has put up 10.4 points and 9.8 rebounds per game.JUMPING FOR JAHMI’US: Ramsey has connected on 48.3 percent of the 58 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 13 for 21 over the last three games. He’s also converted 65.6 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: West Virginia has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 80.8 points while giving up 63.3.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Red Raiders have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Mountaineers. West Virginia has 23 assists on 60 field goals (38.3 percent) over its past three outings while Texas Tech has assists on 49 of 74 field goals (66.2 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: West Virginia has held opposing teams to 35.7 percent shooting from the field this year, the lowest percentage among all Division I teams. Over their last five games, the Mountaineers have held opposing shooters to 34.7 percent.

